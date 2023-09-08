The maker of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked mods is now working on one for Starfield

Halk Hogan, the modder behind the outstanding graphical HD Reworked mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, has decided to work his magic on Starfield, and even though Bethesda's sci-fi RPG has only been in full release for a couple days, Hogan says the first release of the Starfield HD Reworked mod isn't too far away.

"Due to the often visible low-resolution textures, I decided to create a new HD Reworked Project for Starfield, to improve the visual experience of the game," Hogan wrote on YouTube. "Of course, as usual, the project focuses on achieving the highest quality of textures (and perhaps models in the future), while maintaining good performance and reasonable use of video memory. The modification is currently in an early stage of work, although the first version will be released soon."

For those more enamored with CD Projekt's fantasy worlds, Hogan also said that work is continuing on the HDRP NextGen Edition for The Witcher 3 and HDRP 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, and he'll have more information to share on those projects "soon."

It's a big undertaking, but Hogan has read credibility on this front. The HD Reworked project for The Witcher 3 was so good that CD Projekt included it in the massive "next-gen" update that was released in 2022, while the Cyberpunk 2077 version makes Night City look better than ever, as long as you have the hardware to really let it cook. And while most of the Starfield HD Reworked teaser is showing off improvements to bits of interstellar dirt and rock, it's definitely an upgrade—dramatically so in some cases.

There's no indication at this point what sort of hardware you'll need to really make the Starfield HD Reworked mod sing, but I would expect the word "steep" to apply. I've reached out to Halk Hogan for more information and will update if I receive a reply.