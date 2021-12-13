The Logitech G502 wireless is a god amongst gaming mice and $50 off

The Logitech G502 is a tried and tested gaming mouse with one helluva reputation. It's the sort of mouse that you mention once in passing in the halls of PC Gamer Towers and never hear the end of it. It has serious fans. And while it's a good few years old now, Logitech has seen fit to bolster its specs sheet with new hardware.

What that means is the Logitech G502 comes with a 25K sensor, Lightspeed Wireless connectivity, and PowerPlay compatibility. Combine all that with a comfortable and snug fit (for right-handed use only, I'm afraid), tons of macro capability, and a great scroll wheel, and you've got the G502. The best bit is we've found it for $100 over at Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen it all year.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless | 25,600 CPI | right-handed | $149.99 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless | 25,600 CPI | right-handed | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 is our own Katie Wickens' mouse of choice, and when asked to describe it in three words, she said "Swiss Army mouse". So if that doesn't convince you of its gaming credentials, I don't know what will.

In our 2019 review of the G502 Lightspeed Wireless, we concluded that "the G502 is a feature-rich, highly modular, excellent gaming mouse, even when not paired with the optional Powerplay charging mat, though it comes at a premium price."

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless, unsurprisingly, the wireless version of this mouse, and comes with a small USB dongle for a top-quality cable-free connection. The wired G502 can be found for a quite a bit cheaper though, down to just $40 on Amazon right now. That's roughly the price we tend to see this mouse sit at nowadays, but with or without the miniscule discount available today it's a steal.

If this doesn't look like a good fit for you, there are still plenty of excellent gaming mice to peruse in our best gaming mouse roundup.