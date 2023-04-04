The Last of Us gets another hotfix, but the 'camera jitters' fix has been delayed

The Last of Us (opens in new tab) on PC received yet another hotfix (opens in new tab) today, this one promising to address a number of problems related to Xbox controller inputs, graphics options, and crashes. But a planned fix for "camera jitters" is going to take longer than expected to arrive, and unfortunately for gamers eager to take the big adventure on the road, so is Steam Deck verification.

"We previously aimed to have a fix for camera jitters related to mouse controls. However, to address unexpected issues this caused, we've pushed this fix toward a later patch," Naughty Dog said in the hotfix announcement on Twitter. "Our team is continuing to work toward future improvements and patches, including eventual Steam Deck verification. We will keep you updated on future patch plans, including this week's patch on Friday."

Our team is continuing to work toward future improvements and patches, including eventual Steam Deck verification. We will keep you updated on future patch plans, including this week's patch on Friday.April 4, 2023 See more

Valve currently lists The Last of Us as "unsupported" on the Steam Deck, meaning that "some or all of this game currently doesn't function" on the handheld device. That doesn't necessarily mean that it won't run on Steam Decks, and in fact Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said in December 2022 that it will (opens in new tab).

But at this stage of things it's a roll of the dice, and it may not run well or properly. That will presumably be the state of things for a while to come: Naughty Dog said yesterday that it is "prioritizing fixes and patches" for The Last of Us, and so Steam Deck verification will have to wait (opens in new tab).

Here are the full patch notes for this latest hotfix, which takes The Last of Us to version 1.0.1.7:

Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the 'Reset to Default' function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

Added a new feature where users will be prompted to enable additional GPU diagnostic tooling following a GPU-related crash (optional and only enabled for the current gameplay session)

Naughty Dog also linked to a GeForce hotfix driver (opens in new tab) (version 531.38, if you keep track of that sort of thing) which addresses a random crash issue on RTX 30-series graphics cards. Nvidia warns that the hotfix driver is "beta, optional and provided as-is," but Naughty Dog said The Last of Us players should ensure they have it installed.

The "camera jitter" problem is one of a half-dozen known issues (opens in new tab) currently being tracked on the Naughty Dog website. The full list includes:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

Hopefully it, and at least a few others on that list, will be taken care of when the first major patch for The Last of Us on PC goes live on Friday.