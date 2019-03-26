The HyperX Cloud II headset is $70 ($30 off) for today only

HyperX makes some great headsets, like the Cloud Alpha, which has earned a spot in our best gaming headsets round-up. The company's older Cloud II model is still popular with many, and now it's $69.99 on Amazon for the rest of today—a $30 discount from the usual price.

This is a wired headset, with an included USB audio adapter, a detachable microphone, independent audio and microphone volume control, and even optional support for Surround Sound 7.1. It has two 53mm drivers for great audio quality, and the microphone supports noise cancelling.

You can buy the headset from the link below. The sale will end in 13 hours (from when this post went live), or whenever stock runs out.

