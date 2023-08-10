The funniest Baldur's Gate 3 moments and memes so far

People are losing their minds in Baldur's Gate 3. It's been quite a while since such an open-ended, well-written game sucked in a massive section of the PC gaming community at once, and that has given rise to a remarkable amount of memes, goofiness, and general tomfoolery. Also some touching, heartfelt moments. Also a lot of footage of ambushes involving explosive barrels, cliffs, and someone being on the receiving end of a gentle shove.

Which is not to disrespect its position as an incredible entry in a deeply beloved RPG series—one that helped define what a digital RPG could be. If you want to know more about that, check out this video from Day[9].

After all, why not?

Some people are dedicated to playing their own way. A lot of people, and I do mean a lot, are playing Baldur's Gate 3 like it's actually Hitman or Dishonored or some other stealth assassination game: manipulating the rules laid out in front of them and socially engineering NPCs into dangerous situations where they just happen to die. Badly.

[ baldur's gate 3 ]Good work, 47. Now find a way out of the goblin camp pic.twitter.com/meAMgahH3kAugust 6, 2023 See more

Some folks roll deep, using the respec option to turn everyone into a druid and getting the most out of conjured woodland beings and elementals.

And then there's PC Gamer's Chris Livingston, who decided to play Baldur's Gate 3 as a team of four bears.

Step 1: Respec every character into a ranger. Step 2: Have every ranger summon a bear. Step 3: Play Baldur's Gate 3 as four bears. https://t.co/azvKdkHw0m pic.twitter.com/Bk59IiHx4GAugust 7, 2023 See more

Some of us are just meming

Me after playing Baldur's Gate 3 for 36 hours straight this weekend pic.twitter.com/faema7QGOWAugust 7, 2023 See more

How…?

Oops

Players have made plenty of mistakes in Baldur's Gate 3—especially while playing in co-op. For example, say you find a gnome tied to a windmill. You begin to loosen his bonds. Meanwhile, your co-op partner removes the brakes.

Bye, Lae'zel.

"You dolt."

There's something underneath here.

Down to get dirty

(Image credit: n00b mama)

Everyone's down to get dirty in Baldur's Gate 3. Sometimes by accident.

Anyway, that's enough memes for today. Here are some Steam reviews.

(Image credit: Valve)

(Image credit: Valve)

(Image credit: Valve)

(Image credit: Valve)

(Image credit: Valve)

Astarion hate

I hid these at the end so I get less hatemail from people about their most favorite little meow meow.