The funniest Baldur's Gate 3 moments and memes so far

By Jonathan Bolding
Someone let Elmemester and Vololol loose on the Forgotten Realms. These are the results.

Volo grins at an eyeball
People are losing their minds in Baldur's Gate 3. It's been quite a while since such an open-ended, well-written game sucked in a massive section of the PC gaming community at once, and that has given rise to a remarkable amount of memes, goofiness, and general tomfoolery. Also some touching, heartfelt moments. Also a lot of footage of ambushes involving explosive barrels, cliffs, and someone being on the receiving end of a gentle shove.

Which is not to disrespect its position as an incredible entry in a deeply beloved RPG series—one that helped define what a digital RPG could be. If you want to know more about that, check out this video from Day[9]. 

After all, why not?

Some people are dedicated to playing their own way. A lot of people, and I do mean a lot, are playing Baldur's Gate 3 like it's actually Hitman or Dishonored or some other stealth assassination game: manipulating the rules laid out in front of them and socially engineering NPCs into dangerous situations where they just happen to die. Badly.

Some folks roll deep, using the respec option to turn everyone into a druid and getting the most out of conjured woodland beings and elementals. 

Guys.... I think I uh.... made a summon build (?) from r/BaldursGate3

And then there's PC Gamer's Chris Livingston, who decided to play Baldur's Gate 3 as a team of four bears.

Some of us are just meming

@glitchthroughtheground

@variant_geek_podcast

How…?

I couldn't be bothered to deal with it.. Bye Gale. from r/BaldursGate3
Gaming with a GF that prefers a more direct approach. from r/BaldursGate3

Oops

Players have made plenty of mistakes in Baldur's Gate 3—especially while playing in co-op. For example, say you find a gnome tied to a windmill. You begin to loosen his bonds. Meanwhile, your co-op partner removes the brakes. 

Bye, Lae'zel.

"You dolt."

There's something underneath here.

Me in the cutscenes after a boss fight from r/BaldursGate3

Down to get dirty

Everyone's down to get dirty in Baldur's Gate 3. Sometimes by accident.

@dmotta3

@elinatwitch

@thelarxa

Anyway, that's enough memes for today. Here are some Steam reviews.

Astarion hate

I hid these at the end so I get less hatemail from people about their most favorite little meow meow.

At least he doesn't bite...hard. from r/BaldursGate3
@sombre88

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

