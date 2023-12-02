The first trailer for Amazon's Fallout TV series is full of mayhem, monsters, and madmen

Just days after we got our first look at Amazon's Fallout TV series, we've been spoiled with another first look. Above you can check out the first official teaser trailer for the Fallout series.

And it's not the typical quick and unsatisfying teaser we've come to expect from upcoming projects these days—it's two-and-a-half minutes long, letting us get a good look at the show's characters, locations, and more than a few monsters that will look very familiar to Fallout fans.

The trailer introduces us to Lucy (Ella Purnell), who has to leave the familiar confines of Vault 33 and head into a post-apocalyptic world where even the sight of a tumbleweed is alarming to her. We also meet a bounty hunter called The Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins, who does some negotiating (with a gun) in a ramshackle town, and Maximus, a squire for the militaristic cabal The Brotherhood of Steel who quickly gets in over his head.

I was lucky enough to get an early look and I've got a full breakdown of the Fallout TV series trailer. It's full of bullets, bombs, monsters, and madmen, and I think it's looking pretty darn good. We'll have to wait until the show begins streaming on Prime Video on April 12 to know for sure. That date can't get here quick enough for me.