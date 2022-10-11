The Elgato Stream Deck hits its lowest price yet for Prime Early Access

(opens in new tab) Elgato Stream Deck | streaming tool | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

The Elgato Stream Deck is seen as a quintessential part of a content creator's set up. And you can add it to yours for the cheapest it gets. Here's a link for US buyers.

The Stream Deck, not to be confused with its portable cousin, is currently discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales (opens in new tab). This piece of kit is instantly recognisable to many content creators, especially streamers, as a quintessential part of a creator's PC set up, so much so that I'm looking at one on my desk right now.

I've previously written about how casual, small streamers shouldn't need to feel like they have to own a Stream Deck (opens in new tab) to be a streamer. It's often worth buying quality mics, headsets, and cameras first. However, when the Stream Deck has a good chunk of its price knocked off, I can get behind the idea of buying it while it's a good deal. It's available at a low of £89.99 (opens in new tab) or $89.99 (opens in new tab) depending on if you're in the UK or US.

The Stream Deck that's on sale is the original 15 key Deck in Black. There are smaller and larger options available but I've found 15 keys more than enough for all my streaming needs.

These keys are programmable LCDs that you can hook up to streaming software and other Elgato products like its Ring Light or Key Lights. These keys can open software, take clips, run ads, and more. It's just an easy tangible way to control certain aspects of your stream, or just your regular set up.

As far as I'm aware there isn't a huge advantage to buying the newer Mk. 2 rather than the original, other than the base of the Classic is a little flimsier and the Mk. 2 looks a little nicer. But I've never been too annoyed at the Classic occasionally falling backwards in the two years I've owned one.

Even if you're not a content creator, if you're always opening the same software, pausing and playing music, or just need more hotkeys in your life, the Stream Deck is a pretty solid desk item to have knocking about.