The cheapest RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC around comes with a literally unbelievable $1,550 discount

Skytech Siege Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $3,299.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $1,550)

That's right; we tracked down another RTX 40-series powered PC on sale. This Skytech Siege has a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with an RTX 4070 Ti GPU backing it up. You're giving yourself some really good performance for less than two grand. And you could easily dip your toes into some 4K gaming especially with Frame Generation nipping at them.

This is RTX 3090-level gaming performance from an entire PC that costs only a little more than that GPU originally retailed for. And if you take into account how much those graphics cards cost during the GPU mining craze then it's a whole lot less.

The Skytech Siege machine is available at Newegg for $1,750, with an unbelievable $1,550 discount attached. Unbelievable because I struggle to believe that this machine would ever have been listed at $3,300 less still actually sold any at that price.

Still, the $1,750 price tag is good, and that makes it the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti based gaming PC we've found in recent times. And that's an excellent GPU (now that it's not being sold at a ludicrous price as the unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB), which will deliver both outstanding gaming frame rates as standard, but also comes with the magic of Frame Generation, too.

It's worth noting that the Skytech machine is following a stock-shifting trend that pairs next-gen graphics cards with other last-gen components to keep costs down and production straightforward. To that end you're getting an old AMD Ryzen 5800X and 16GB of DDR4-3200 to keep it ticking over.

That's not a bad eight-core, 16-thread CPU, and will keep the Nvidia GPU fed with data enough to maintain high frame rates. But that memory is looking pretty slow these days, and the 1TB SSD does feel a little miserly considering the plummeting costs of solid state drives at the moment.

But you get a full 850W PSU in the deal, and a really chonky 360mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, too. Skytech is also promising no bloatware either, which is always blessedly welcome.