The Chaos Dwarfs, one of Total War: Warhammer 3's most anticipated factions, finally come to the game next month

The Chaos Dwarfs are coming. That's not the last, baffled whimper of my diseased mind, it's a statement of fact: Chaos Dwarf DLC is finally coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 alongside the game's 3.0 update on April 13.

The "Chorfs," as they're also known, have been a much-desired addition for a while now. If you're unfamiliar, they're, uh, pretty much evil dwarfs: A gang of malicious mechanics who use big, smoke-belching machines wrought of steel and sorcery to do war crimes. Naturally, players seem to love them, and everyone's very excited they're finally putting in an appearance in Total War: Warhammer 3.

The Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC will include "three ferocious and foul Legendary Lords," meaning "Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut; Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut; and Zhatan the Black, commander of the Tower of Zharr".

Backing them up is a new hero, the "one and only Legendary Hobgoblin Hero himself, Gorduz Backstabber". With a name like that, I guess 'frightful servant to the Chaos Dwarfs' is one of the few career paths open to you. Old Gorduz will also "improve hobgoblins" around him whenever he's on the board, like a great general should.

There's all sorts of new bits and bobs accompanying the new faction and characters. You'll be able to put chaotic magic to good (bad) use with the new Lore of Hashut, build new stuff like the Great Drill of Hashut (letting you "break open Hashut’s domain and siphon his blood for cataclysmic powers"), and make use of over 26 new units, featuring all manner of dread machines and infernal warriors.

The game's community seems pretty amped for this new faction. One much-upvoted comment from a user called chase_half_face (opens in new tab) on the Total War subreddit says "I seriously can’t believe one of my favorite Warhammer factions is going to be playable after all these years". Another, from Haha91haha (opens in new tab), says "Everything looks amazing as usual, no, scratch that, even BETTER with how the fire gleams and the metal shines".

You can find Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs available for pre-order over on Steam (opens in new tab), where it's 10% off ahead of its release next month.