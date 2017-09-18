This great headset for gaming is down to $87

We found it tough to choose between the SteelSeries Siberia 350 and the HyperX Cloud Revolver for our best gaming headset, so we just gave the award to both of them. However, if you're buying today, it's an easy choice as the Siberia 350 is down to $87 on Amazon.

The headset sounds great, as most SteelSeries products do, and the Siberia 350 has a nice warm tone and a good resolution. It's a USB headset, so make sure you've got an open slot before buying. The USB connection does give you added benefits though, such as DTS simulated surround sound built in, and controllable LED lighting.

The white version that's on sale today is down to $87, which is the cheapest it's been in months, and pretty close to its cheapest ever price. It's a good time to buy, especially while its main competitor is more expensive.

