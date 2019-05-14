The best budget air cooler is on sale for less than $20 right now

It's pretty remarkable that one of the best CPU coolers also happens to be one of the most affordable options around. We are of course talking about Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Evo. It normally sells for around $30 to $35, which is already a fantastic value. Right now, however, you can nab one for $19.49 after rebate.

The Hyper 212 Evo is on sale for $29.49 at Newegg. Factor in the $10 mail-in-rebate that is also available, and this capable air cooler drops below twenty bucks, making it a steal.

We've long considered this the king of budget air coolers. It's been around for over a decade in various forms, and does a great job keeping temps in check—we've seen this cooler knock temps down by as much as 20C compared to stock cooling solutions. It's also fairly quiet, and not much bigger than a stock cooler.

At this price, it's worth picking one up even to have just as a backup.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.