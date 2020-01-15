The awesome Microsoft Elite Series 2 controller is $20 off right now

The Microsoft Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is pricey, but also one of the best PC controllers out there, and it's currently on sale for $159.99 on Amazon for Prime members (you can grab it with a free Prime trial).

$20 off might not be a huge discount, but the last time it was on sale it was only $10 off. Series 2 improves on an already great controller by adding Bluetooth, a built-in rechargeable battery, and a USB-C charging case.

We fell in love with the Elite Series 2 when we reviewed the controller late last year. The hair-trigger locks are back and still among one of our favorite features, the battery life is decent, and the Elite series remains the controller with our favorite shape and build. Bluetooth support is a bonus if you've got a motherboard that supports it or an adapter, but it also supports Xbox Wireless if you've got an old dongle.

This weighty controller also enables you to adjust the joystick tension (using a tool), which gives you an unparalleled level of customization.

If the Elite Series 2 is too rich for your blood, take a look at our best PC controllers, which has a bunch of options for any budget.