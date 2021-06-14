The Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ is big, fast, and on sale for $370 right now

Sometimes in my hunt for bargains in PC gaming hardware I stumble across a product that we recently reviewed with high marks. This is one of those times. Just last week, we praised the Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ as a "a great budget offering... that ticks the essentials and drops the rest," and now it can be had at a deep discount.

It lists for $439.99, but Newegg has it on sale for $399.99. On top of the sale price, you can add promo code 93XRF35 at checkout to trim an additional $30 off the cost, bringing the final price to $369.99. That's a hefty $70 discount, which puts it more in line with the competition.

A 32-inch FreeSync Premium Pro Display Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ Monitor | 32-inch VA Panel | 2560x1440 | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium | $439.99 $369.99 at Newegg (save $70

This is a big and fast gaming monitor with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Just be sure to punch in promo code 93XRF35 at checkout to get the lowest price.View Deal

A quick glance on Newegg shows there are other gaming monitors with comparable specifications that sell for a bit less. On the flip side, you could certainly spend more (much more) on a gaming display, depending on the features and specifications you are after.

As for the VG32VQ, it is a 32-inch display with a curved VA panel (1800R), 2560x1440 resolution, 1ms response time (MPRT), and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts support for HDR visuals (albeit with a peak brightness of 400 nits), as part of its FreeSync Premium designation. In our review, we noted that "everything looks punchy and vibrant" on this display.

Other features include a pair of built-in 2W speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 input, and some ergonomic adjustment capabilities (tilt and height).