The Ace Attorney prequels have been rated for PC

Gematsu looked at some recent ratings by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and spotted several unannounced ports. Tales from the Borderlands and SnowRunner are both apparently coming to Switch, for instance, and more relevant to us, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been rated for PC.

It's a collection of two prequels to the Phoenix Wright games set in Meiji Period Japan, with hops over to Victorian England. The games are a familiar mix of courtroom battles and clue-hunting investigations, starring Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, an ancestor of Phoenix Wright who teams up with Sherlock Holmes. Unlike most of the Ace Attorney games set in a nebulous near-future, these two feature juries in the trials, rather than single judges who decide the outcome.

The Great Ace Attorney: The Adventure of Ryūnosuke Naruhodō and The Great Ace Attorney 2: The Resolve of Ryūnosuke Naruhodō originally came out on 3DS in Japan in 2015 and 2017 respectively, then were ported to mobile. This collection would be their first release in English.

If you're not familiar with the Ace Attorney series, the first three Phoenix Wright games were ported to PC a couple of years ago and they're quite good.