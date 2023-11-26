The 17 Black Friday deals with the biggest discounts

We've flipped our calendars from Black Friday to normal Saturday, but that doesn't mean the deals are off. They're still very much on, and while I tend not to buy much stuff during the holiday season, I do feel a draw toward huge discounts. It hardly matters what kind of tech it is—it's interesting to see just how deep some companies are willing to cut prices on tech during this singular weekend.

To satisfy my curiosity and yours, I've poured over our Black Friday buying guides and picked out the 17 biggest price cuts by dollar amount. These aren't the lowest prices out there, or even the best Black Friday deals necessarily, just steep discounts.

You'll notice an obvious trend in what type of products get the big discounts: laptops, monitors, prebuilt rigs, TVs, and other big-ticket items that retailers are looking to clear off their shelves for next year's stuff. The top prize, unsurprisingly, goes to a fancy laptop that I'd never imagine laying down the cash for at its normal price. But for $1,200 off? I'm leaning in.

1. $1,200 off a beefy laptop with a Razer tax

Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,199 $1,999.99 at B&H Photo (save $1,200)

It's a last-gen model, and it's still not cheap by normal laptop standards. But you'd have paid over $3,000 for this laptop a year ago. So, if you're in the market for a big Razer, this is a very nice deal. The RTX 3080 Ti is likewise still a very decent mobile GPU. Price check: Amazon $3,109.99

2. $900 off a curved gaming monitor with bells and whistles

Samsung Odyssey Ark | 55-inch | 4K | $2,699.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $900)

Do you need the Ark? Probably not, but damned if it isn't at least worth a look nonetheless. This screen offers something few others do, probably for good reason. It's absolutely massive, curved out the wazoo, ready for HDR to the extreme, built with Mini LED tech, and runs at 165Hz. It's something different, and that's why it bears mentioning that it's pretty much always on sale.

3. $873 off a huge OLED smart TV from a brand we like

LG C3 OLED | 65-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $2,496.99 $1,596.99 at B&H (save $873)

Deja-vu? Nope, just a recommendation for the 65-inch model of the C3, for those of you looking for a huge TV capable of delivering all the 120Hz OLED gaming goods. It's a true behemoth this thing, but sometimes you just want to be in the pixels, don't you? Price check: $1,599.99 at Best Buy

4. $850 off a top-of-the-line laptop we love

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64

5. $700 off basically the same laptop from a different brand

Alienware m18 | 18-inch | FHD+ 480Hz | RTX 4080 |Core i7 13900HX | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB | $2,999.99 $2,299.99 at Alienware (save $700)

Give it up for the beast, Alienware's 18-inch portable (kinda) gaming monster. You get Nvidia's super-fast RTX 4080 mobile GPU, 32GB of RAM and an ultra-high spec Intel CPU. Try buying an 18-inch Razer Blade with an RTX 4080 instead, you won't get within $1,000. This is a very solid deal for a premium 18-inch machine.

6. $600 off a wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide boi

Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC OLED | 49-inch | 240Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,599.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $600)

Samsung's hot new silly-wide OLED monitor has barely even been released, but it's already on sale. At 49 inches and sporting Samsung's QD-OLED tech, it doesn't look bad value next to all those $1,000-plus 34-inch ultrawide OLED, does it?

7. $600 off a laptop that's still over $2,000 somehow

Alienware m16 | Core i9 13900HX | RTX 4080 | 16-inch | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 240Hz | 2560 x 1600 | $2,699.99 $2,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Alienware laptops are often pricey versus the competition, though we can be thankful they're not quite as premium as a Razer device. Right now you can shave some money off this m16 with an RTX 4080 and one of Intel's top mobile chips, which also has an awesome screen for gaming on it at 240Hz, QHD+. It might not be the cheapest RTX 4080 laptop, but it's a good deal on a high-end Alienware laptop right now.

8. $600 off a TV that has every buzzword covered: 4K, OLED, 120Hz

Samsung S90C | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,897.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon (save $600)

For PC usage, we tend to prefer Samsung's QD-OLED panels to LG's W-OLED thanks to the former's superior full screen brightness. This is a 55-inch model, runs at 120Hz and is about as bright an OLED as you're going to find at this price point. Price check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

9. $600 off, you guessed it, a powerful laptop

Alienware m16 | 16-inch | QHD+ 240Hz | RTX 4070 |Core i7 13700HX | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $600)

By any reasonable measure, an RTX 4070 laptop at this price point is a decent deal. But a 16-inch Alienware with a 240Hz QHD+ IPS display and the brand's signature spacey design and engineering? That's leaning a bit more towards steal not just a deal.

10. $550 off a 4070 Ti machine that'll send you off to the races

Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Black Friday week, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.

11. $500 off a surprisingly thin laptop with 40-series hardware crammed in

Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $500)

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, with comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action.

12. $500 off the same TV as number 3, but 10 inches smaller

LG C3 OLED | 55-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $1,796.99 $1,296.99 at B&H (save $500)

Another step up to 55 inches nets you an even bigger $500 savings. At this size, we're getting beyond plausible desktop monitor usage. But this is a huge amount of screen for the money for a living room PC for gaming and movies. Price check: Amazon $1,296.99

13. $500 off an Acer laptop with a blazing fast screen

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at B&H Photo (save $500)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot about it, too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,400 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: Amazon $1,499.99 | Newegg $1,499.99

14. $500 off the most affordable 4080 laptop we've found

MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

15. $461 off one of those overly fancy gaming chairs

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair | $1,845 $1,383.75 at Herman Miller (save $461.25)

Right now you can save 25% on the excellent Embody gaming chair I use every day. You can read my full Embody review for more info. One thing to note: the 'before' price on this chair is a lot higher these days than when this chair was first announced. It used to be $1,495, then $1,595, and now it's a whopping $1,845. Oof. The money saved here brings you back down the original price, at least, so you're still saving something (if not quite as much as it seems).

16. $400 off a prebuilt packing a 4070

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is that you won't be doing any CPU overclocking, as the option is locked. But for a resolutely gaming machine, it's still packs plenty of punch.

17. $298 off headphones that I can actually see buying now

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal | 40mm drivers | 20-22,000kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $499 $200.99 at Amazon (save $298.01)

Ordinarily this Bang & Olufsen headset is very pricey indeed, but at this heavy discount you get legendary audio quality and premium build quality for a lot less than usual. When we reviewed these cans we found them to have a brilliant sound profile for both gaming and music, with the only drawbacks being the price and the slightly disappointing microphone. 19 hour battery life with wireless ANC enabled is decent, jumping to a full 42 hours if you were using them with Bluetooth on your way to work. Stylish, well-built and super comfy to boot. Price check: $529.99 Newegg