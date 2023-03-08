That 2D League of Legends RPG from the Moonlighter devs just got an imminent release date and a gameplay trailer

Audio player loading…

Two months after it was leaked by South Korea's game rating board (opens in new tab) and three weeks after it was officially announced (opens in new tab), The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story has an imminent release date and a colourful new trailer to go with it. The game, which tells a story based around familiar LoL hero Sylas, is set to come out on April 18.

I'm not much of a LoL guy, but Mageseeker looks pretty intriguing based on what we've seen so far. It's being made by Digital Sun—the same devs who made the rather good shop-sim roguelite Moonlighter (opens in new tab)—and promises a "2D pixel action RPG" where you lead a magical revolt against the tyrannical Mageseekers who rule the kingdom of Demacia. There are several proper nouns in there that don't mean much to me at all, but I'm up for steering a revolution in a 2D RPG from the Moonlighter devs.

Mageseeker isn't the only project that Riot Forge—Riot's LoL-focused publishing arm—has cooking away. Back when the game was officially announced, we also got news that Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story would both be released in summer this year, some time after the release of Mageseeker. Those games have had a far slower turnaround than Mageseeker, though: They were announced in 2019 and planned for last year.

I guess Riot Forge wanted to avoid making that mistake again, hence the quick turnaround between Mageseeker's announcement and its fast-approaching release date. The Korean ratings board may have stolen its thunder a bit when it leaked the game, at the same time revealing it would feature "continuous battle scenes against humans/non-humans," which I think is a description you could slap on almost any game ever made, but it's still refreshing to see such a small gap between a game's announcement and release.

You can check out Mageseeker over on Steam (opens in new tab), GOG (opens in new tab), and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). You can, if you're so inclined, preorder it for access to some bonus cosmetic-sounding knick-knacks.