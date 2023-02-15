League of Legends is getting a '2D hi-bit pixel action RPG' where you lead a magic revolution

Audio player loading…

The South Korean game ratings board's worst-kept secret has finally gotten an official announcement. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story promises to be a "gritty indie 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG that lets players raise a rogue mage army and lead a revolution," and it's set for release in Spring this year.

Mageseeker is being developed by Digital Sun, who also made the roguelite dungeon crawler/shop sim Moonlighter (opens in new tab), and will tell the story of Sylas (opens in new tab), an escaped mage in the Runeterran kingdom of Demacia, who was introduced to League of Legends itself all the way back in 2019. Demacia's rulers repress magic they deem forbidden while wielding it themselves to entrench their power, an arrangement that I suspect won't survive through the game's ending.

This is Mageseeker's first official announcement, but it's not the first we've heard of it. Last month, South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee leaked its existence in a now-deleted listing on its website (opens in new tab), so we already kinda knew that the game would focus on Sylas as he struggled to liberate Demacia.

We didn't know who was developing it, though, nor did we learn exactly what kind of game it would be, except that it features "continuous battle scenes against humans/non-humans," like almost any videogame that ever existed. So it's nice to get official confirmation and a little bit of extra information.

But confirmation that Mageseeker wasn't the product of a shared fever at a Korean ratings board isn't the only news that publisher Riot Forge is dropping today. We also got release windows for Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, both of which were announced in 2019 and planned for 2022 (opens in new tab), originally. With that window now passed, both games are set to come out in Summer this year, just after Mageseeker.