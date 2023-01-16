South Korea's game rating agency leaks a new League of Legends game

Audio player loading…

South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee has leaked a new League of Legends spinoff game called Mageseeker, described as an action game in which players step into the role of the mage Sylas as he seeks to save the city of Demacia.

Some background, for those who don't play League: Sylas (opens in new tab), who was introduced to the game in 2019, was born poor in Demacia (opens in new tab), a city built upon the magic-dampening mineral called petricte "as a refuge from sorcery after the nightmare of the Rune Wars." When Sylas' magical abilities were discovered, he became a mageseeker, used to hunt down other mages living in the city.

Alas, after discovering that all in the city was not as well as it appeared, he was betrayed by his masters, imprisoned, and ultimately sentenced to death. With the help of others, he escaped, and now roams the frozen tundra of Freljord in the north, seeking allies and followers, until he can return to Demacia to finally overthrow those who keep mages like him bound in shackles.

The listing on South Korea's rating site has since been removed, but was captured and shared to Twitter by Gematsu (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, it doesn't reveal much about the game, except that it features "continuous battle scenes against humans/non-humans."

(Image credit: GRAC)

According to osevno (opens in new tab) (via Polygon (opens in new tab)), Mageseeker will be published by Riot Forge, an initiative launched in 2019 to make singleplayer League of Legends spinoff games in partnership with external studios. Previous Riot Forge releases include Airship Syndicate's RPG Ruined King (opens in new tab) and the rhythm game Hextech Mayhem (opens in new tab), from Bit.Trip studio Choice Provisions. The leaked listing doesn't indicate who is actually developed Mageseeker, however. I've reached out to Riot to ask about the leak and will update if I receive a reply.