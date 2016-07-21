Terry Crews has built his PC, now he wants to go SLI

One week ago, former NFL linebacker and current action hero Terry Crews announced his intention to build his very own gaming PC, after getting hooked on the habit during EA's Battlefield 1 livestream at E3. And now the job is done—but he wants more power!

The Crews machine is a beefy unit to begin with, built around a Core i7-6800K, a GeForce GTX 1080, and 32GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RAM. But he's got another EVGA GTX 1080 ordered so he can run SLI, and he's probably going to grab another monitor, and a new desk too. He also hints at some forthcoming livestreams on Twitch, although he's apparently still getting a handle on the ins and outs of that. “I'm going to take this to a whole 'nother level,” he says. “This will be the Terry Crews version of gaming.”

His enthusiasm for the project is absolutely adorable, but I think what really cements his cred as a PC gamer is his selection of games to get started with: His son Isaiah spends most of the video playing Rocket League (which he thinks everyone should get), and the VR game they're looking forward to the most? Job Simulator. You don't get any more legit PC than that.

