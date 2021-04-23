Tennocon, the annual Warframe fan convention, returns in July as a digital event

The annual Warframe fan convention Tennocon took place entirely online last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn't keep a lot of big news from coming out of it. Sadly, the pandemic persists, and so Tennocon 2021 will once again be a fully digital event when it returns in July.

Despite that, developer Digital Extremes promises "a full day of game reveals, in-game activities, developer panels," plus a cosplay contest, community art show, and more. A trio of Tennocon packs is also available for purchase: A Digital Pack of in-game cosmetics, items and Baro’s Relay for $25, a Merchandise Pack for $45 with physical swag including a commemorative T-shirt, pin, lanyard and acrylic charm, badge, and more, and the Tennocon Bundle, an all-of-the-above package for $65.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Digital Extremes) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Digital Extremes) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Digital Extremes)

50 percent of the funds raised by sales of the Tennocon packs will be donated to Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness, a charity based in Digital Extremes' hometown of London, Ontario that provides emergency shelter and supportive housing for adults and youth.

"Unity Project is excited to partner with Digital Extremes and for the opportunity to engage the gaming industry in solutions to the growing crisis of homelessness in cities and towns everywhere," Unity Project executive director Chuck Lazenby said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed system gaps and failures but it also mobilized a system response and an appetite for real change. We are grateful for our partnership with Digital Extremes and for the progress we can make together to ensure that housing, with appropriate supports, is accessible to all as the solution to homelessness."

Tennocon 2021 will take place on July 17. More information about what's in store, including a full schedule of events, is "coming soon." Until then, you can find out more (and throw down some cash for one of those Tennocon packs, if you like) at warframe.com.