Use this Temtem list to expand your collection

Looking for a list of all Temtem in the game? Crema Games’ MMO, Temtem, encourages you to collect a variety of cute creatures, add them to your squad, and participate in exciting battles. Combing the Airborne Archipelago for all Temtem species is a big challenge, so I've put together this list to help you out.

While Temtem boasts over 160 different creatures, some haven’t been added to the game or discovered yet, hence why there are a number of gaps. I’ll be update this guide as more are tracked down.

To obtain a complete collection of friendly followers there are several things you need to take into account while hunting. Take note of their types and use a strong buddy to help you tame them. Head directly to their location to speed up the process of filling your Tempedia, too. Now, let’s take a closer look at all Temtem in the game, so far.

All Temtem list: 1-50

Number Name Type(s) Location 1 - - - 2 Oree Digital Cipanku Island 3 Zaobian Digital - 4 - - - 5 - - - 6 - - - 7 Platypet Water/Toxic Tucma Island: Corrupted Badlands, Mines of Mictlan and Xolot Reservoir 8 Platox Water/Toxic - 9 Platimous Water/Toxic - 10 Swali Nature Deniz Island: Prasine Coast and Thalassian Cliffs 11 Loali Nature/Wind Omninesia Island: The Canopath, The Glassyway and Citeroir Omninesia 12 Tateru Neutral Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and The Gifted Bridges 13 - - - 14 - - - 15 - - - 16 Paharo Wind Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges 17 Paharac Wind Deniz Island: Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath, The Flywalk and The Glassyway 18 Granpah Wind - 19 Ampling Electric Omninesia Island 20 Amphatyr Electric/Nature Omninesia Island 21 Bunbun Earth/Crystal Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan 22 Mudrid Earth/Crystal - 23 Hidody Nature Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Giant Banyan 24 Taifu Nature Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Giant Banyan 25 Fomu Water Deniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River 26 Wiplump Water/Wind Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River 27 Skail Neutral Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves 28 Skunch Neutral/Melee Deniz Island: Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves 29 - - - 30 - - - 31 - - - 32 Houchic Mental Arbury Island 33 Tental Mental - 34 - - - 35 Orphyll Nature/Toxic Tucma Island: Corrupted Badlands 36 Nidrasil Nature/Toxic - 37 Banapi Fire Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano 38 Capyre Fire - 39 Lapinite Crystal - 40 Azuroc Crystal - 41 Zenoreth Crystal Tucma Island: Crystal Shrine 42 - - - 43 - - - 44 Bigu Nature - 45 Babawa Nature/Water Omninesia Island: Citerior Omninesia grass and Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia water 46 - - - 47 - - - 48 Kaku Nature Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Citerior Omninesia 49 Saku Nature/Wind Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath 50 Valash Neutral/Crystal -

(Image credit: Crema Games)

All Temtem list: 51-100

Number Name Type(s) Location 51 - - - 52 - - - 53 Barnshe Mental/Wind Deniz Island: Windward Fort (top floor) 54 Gyalis Crystal/Melee Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan 55 Occulra Crystal Tucma Island: Kupeleleza 56 Myx Crystal/Mental - 57 Raiber Fire Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano 58 Raize Fire - 59 Raican Fire Omninesia Island 60 Pewki Water Deniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River 61 Piraniant Water Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River 62 - - - 63 - - - 64 - - - 65 - - - 66 - - - 67 - - - 68 - - - 69 Saipat Water/Melee Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs, Aguamarina Caves, Sillaro River and Mare Nostrum 70 - - - 71 - - - 72 Crystle Crystal Starter and Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan 73 Sherald Crystal Tucma Island 74 - - - 75 - - - 76 - - - 77 - - - 78 - - - 79 Hocus Mental Arbury Island 80 Pocus Mental Arbury Island 81 - - - 82 Sparzy Electric Cipanku Island 83 - - - 84 Mushi Toxic - 85 Mushook Toxic/Melee - 86 Magmis Fire Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano 87 Mastione Fire Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano 88 Umishi Water Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River 89 Ukama Water Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River 90 - - - 91 Raignet - Cipanku Island 92 Smazee Melee Starter and Arbury Island 93 Baboong Melee - 94 - - - 95 Zizare Earth Kisiwa Island 96 - - - 97 - - - 98 - - - 99 - - - 100 - - -

(Image credit: Crema Games)

All Temtem list: 101-161