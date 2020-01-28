Popular

Use this Temtem list to expand your collection

By

All together now.

temtem list
Looking for a list of all Temtem in the game? Crema Games’ MMO, Temtem, encourages you to collect a variety of cute creatures, add them to your squad, and participate in exciting battles. Combing the Airborne Archipelago for all Temtem species is a big challenge, so I've put together this list to help you out. 

While Temtem boasts over 160 different creatures, some haven’t been added to the game or discovered yet, hence why there are a number of gaps. I’ll be update this guide as more are tracked down.    

To obtain a complete collection of friendly followers there are several things you need to take into account while hunting. Take note of their types and use a strong buddy to help you tame them. Head directly to their location to speed up the process of filling your Tempedia, too. Now, let’s take a closer look at all Temtem in the game, so far. 

All Temtem list: 1-50

NumberNameType(s)Location
1---
2OreeDigitalCipanku Island
3ZaobianDigital-
4---
5---
6---
7PlatypetWater/ToxicTucma Island: Corrupted Badlands, Mines of Mictlan and Xolot Reservoir
8PlatoxWater/Toxic-
9PlatimousWater/Toxic-
10SwaliNatureDeniz Island: Prasine Coast and Thalassian Cliffs
11LoaliNature/WindOmninesia Island: The Canopath, The Glassyway and Citeroir Omninesia
12TateruNeutralDeniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and The Gifted Bridges
13---
14---
15---
16PaharoWindDeniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges
17PaharacWindDeniz Island: Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath, The Flywalk and The Glassyway
18GranpahWind-
19AmplingElectricOmninesia Island
20AmphatyrElectric/NatureOmninesia Island
21BunbunEarth/CrystalTucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
22MudridEarth/Crystal-
23HidodyNatureOmninesia Island: The Canopath and Giant Banyan
24TaifuNatureOmninesia Island: The Glassyway and Giant Banyan
25FomuWaterDeniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
26WiplumpWater/WindDeniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
27SkailNeutralDeniz Island: Prasine Coast, Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves
28SkunchNeutral/MeleeDeniz Island: Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves
29---
30---
31---
32HouchicMentalArbury Island
33TentalMental-
34---
35OrphyllNature/ToxicTucma Island: Corrupted Badlands
36NidrasilNature/Toxic-
37BanapiFireOmninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano
38CapyreFire-
39LapiniteCrystal-
40AzurocCrystal-
41ZenorethCrystalTucma Island: Crystal Shrine
42---
43---
44BiguNature-
45BabawaNature/WaterOmninesia Island: Citerior Omninesia grass and Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia water
46---
47---
48KakuNatureDeniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Citerior Omninesia
49SakuNature/WindDeniz Island: The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath
50ValashNeutral/Crystal-

All Temtem list: 51-100

NumberNameType(s)Location
51---
52---
53BarnsheMental/WindDeniz Island: Windward Fort (top floor)
54GyalisCrystal/MeleeTucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
55OcculraCrystalTucma Island: Kupeleleza
56MyxCrystal/Mental-
57RaiberFireOmninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano
58RaizeFire-
59RaicanFireOmninesia Island
60PewkiWaterDeniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
61PiraniantWaterDeniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
62---
63---
64---
65---
66---
67---
68---
69SaipatWater/MeleeDeniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs, Aguamarina Caves, Sillaro River and Mare Nostrum
70---
71---
72CrystleCrystalStarter and Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
73SheraldCrystalTucma Island
74---
75---
76---
77---
78---
79HocusMentalArbury Island
80PocusMentalArbury Island
81---
82SparzyElectricCipanku Island
83---
84MushiToxic-
85MushookToxic/Melee-
86MagmisFireOmninesia Island: Anak Volcano
87MastioneFireOmninesia Island: Anak Volcano
88UmishiWaterDeniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
89UkamaWaterDeniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
90---
91Raignet-Cipanku Island
92SmazeeMeleeStarter and Arbury Island
93BaboongMelee-
94---
95ZizareEarthKisiwa Island
96---
97---
98---
99---
100---

All Temtem list: 101-161

NumberNameType(s)Location
101---
102SprioleNatureOmninesia Island: The Glassyway, The Canopath, The Hangroad and Giant Banyan
103DeendreNatureOmninesia Island: The Canopath and Mokupuni Dojo (gift)
104CerneafNatureOmninesia Island
105ToxolotlToxicTucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
106NoxolotlToxic-
107BloozeToxic-
108GoolderToxic-
109ZephyruffToxic/WindTucma Island: Corrupted Badlands and Kupeleleza
110VolarendToxic/WindTucma Island
111---
112---
113GankiElectric/WindDeniz Island: Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges and Thalassian Cliffs
114GazumaElectric/Wind-
115OcearaWaterDeniz Island: Aguamarina Caves
116---
117---
118---
119---
120---
121---
122ShuineCrystal/WaterTucma Island: Kakama Cenote
123NesslaWater/ElectricDeniz Island: Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
124ValiarMentalArbury Island
125---
126---
127KalazuWaterDeniz Island: Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
128KalabyssWater/ToxicDeniz Island: Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River. Tucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
129AdoroborosToxic/MentalTucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
130TuwaiWindTucma Island: Crystal Shrine
131---
132---
133TuvineWind/CrystalTucma Island: Crystal Shrine (evolved from Tuwai)
134---
135---
136---
137KinuNature/MentalOmninesia Island: Giant Banyan
138VulvirFire/EarthOmninesia Island: Anak Volcano
139VulorFire/EarthTucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
140VulcraneFire/Earth-
141PigepicWindDeniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges
142---
143---
144---
145---
146---
147---
148---
149---
150---
151---
152---
153---
154---
155---
156---
157---
158---
159---
160---
161AnahirCrystal/FireOmninesia Island: Anak Volcano
