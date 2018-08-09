After appearing on consoles last week, Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season has a PC demo. Download it now from Steam.

I must admit: the pre-E3 release date-revealing teaser trailer that slipped out in June caught me off guard. Not only was it emotional and sobering and eerie, it also looked great. At the time, Telltale told us to expect a new over-the-shoulder camera system and "scenes with unscripted combat", complimented by "all-new Graphic Black art style" that supports 4K resolution.

Now, you can sample the opening scenes, which Vikki wrote about last month. Spoilers, obviously, here's what's in store:

As Sam Horti detailed last week, The Walking Dead's Story Builder lets you re-make all your tough decisions before Final Season. Because, honestly, who hasn't made some dodgy choices over the course of Clem's journey from vulnerable kid to hardened survivalist? RIP so many innocent NPCs.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season will launch in full this coming Tuesday, August 14.