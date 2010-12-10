Telltale reveal Back to the Future character details

The Back to the Future website has been updated with information about the characters that we'll be meeting in episode one, and some hints at where we'll be headed in future episodes of the time travelling adventure series.

The 'Characters' section of the Back to the Future website has been updated to give us brief biographies and voice samples of some of the characters who'll be starring in episode one of the five part series. Notably the bully of Back to the Future Biff Tannen will be making an appearance along with a youthful version of Doc.

The 'Episodes' section of the site has also been updated, giving us a brief synopsis of the first four games. The second episode has Marty and Doc facing off against 'Kid Tanner', dressed in dapper pinstripe gangster attire, suggesting a late 40's/early 50's era adventure. Episode 3 sounds like it's set in an alternative 1984 that bears some resemblance to George Orwell's 1984, ruled as it is by a despot known only as 'Citizen Brown'.

The first episode is due out later this month. The series is available to pre-order now for $25, or check out the debut Back the the Future trailer.