Telltale Games Steam sale discounts The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands and more

Telltale Games is holding a publisher sale on Steam this weekend, offering steep discounts on their catalog of adventure games. The sale is live now and runs through Monday, February 5. Here are some of the best deals on offer:

There are some nice bundles in the sale too, like the Everything Walking Dead bundle, which comes with—you guessed it—all of Telltale's Walking Dead games and bonus content. It's $27 at 72 percent off. And what publisher sale would be complete without a big ol' collection: enter the $63 Telltale Collection, which gets you too many games to reasonably list for 83 percent off altogether.

You can also nab a few freebies if you're unsure of Telltale's treatment of various IPs. The first episodes of Batman: The Telltale Series and Minecraft: Story Mode are free to download for a limited time.