Tekken 7 will add Julia Chang and The Walking Dead's Negan this month

Tekken 7's next two DLC fighters, series favourite Julia Chang and The Walking Dead's Negan, will both arrive on February 28, Bandai Namco has announced.

It's unusual for two DLC characters to arrive at once, something the development team makes light of at the end of the trailer, above. "You the developers?" asks Negan, as he leers over producer Katsuhiro Harada. "The ones that pull that shit releasing characters one at a time? You're going to put me in the next update, right Harada?"

The trailer also shows you how both fighters operate. Julia Chang, who has appeared in every Tekken game since Tekken 3, has a fairly compact fighting style consisting of solid kicks, punches and slams, with some acrobatics thrown in. For Negan, it's all about that bat, and whacking enemies around the head with it—although he also has a knife to stab them in the back.

The pair mark the eighth and ninth DLC packs for Tekken 7. Julia Chang will cost $5, while Negan will cost $8.