Teamfight Tactics adds three more 'Little Legends' to the PBE

Little Legends are the cute little characters who represent the player in Teamfight Tactics. There are currently six of them—Furyhorn, Hauntling, Silverwing, Featherknight, Runespirit, and Molediver—plus River Sprite, who represents players who don't have a Little Legends skin equipped. Soon that number will grow by three, as Hushtail, Paddlemar, and Protector are set to join the fight with the launch of the 9.16 patch.
The Hushtail is an explorer that can be difficult to spot unless you're looking for its three bushy tails; the Paddlemar hopes to fly someday, but right now sleep is a bigger priority; and the Protector is a fierce flying beast with gems embedded along his spine. Each of the new Little Legends can evolve into six variants:
Hushtail
- Moontipped Husttail
- Mistberry Hushtail
- Fae Hushtail
- Untamed Hushtail
- Monarch Hushtail
- Eternal Hushtail
Paddlemar
- Jade Paddlemar
- Rosebloom Paddlemar
- Tidepool Paddlemar
- Glamorous Paddlemar
- Caldera Paddlemar
- Yuletide Paddlemar
Protector
- Jeweled Protector
- Shadowgem Protector
- Reigning Protector
- Skygem Protector
- Fierce Protector
- Sunborn Protector
The new Little Legends are available now on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment [PBE] and are expected to arrive on the live servers on August 14, when the 9.16 patch rolls out. And there will no doubt be more to come: Riot confirmed earlier this week that Teamfight Tactics is here to stay.