TCL's 65-inch 4K Smart TV is $100 off on Amazon

If you have a killer media center PC, or you're playing on consoles (we won't judge too harshly), perhaps you could use a better TV. One of TCL's most popular smart TVs, the 65-Inch 4K 2018 model, has dropped to just $719.99 on Amazon. That's $580 off the original MSRP, and $100 below the previous price.

This TV is fairly feature-packed, with support for 60Hz 4K, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and TCL's 'NBP Proton' technology that improves color space coverage. It also runs Roku OS, so you get easy access to just about every streaming service in existence.

Our friends at Tom's Guide reviewed this model last year, and they gave it their Editors Choice award, saying it offers "great performance, better backlighting and everything we love about Roku, all for an affordable price."

