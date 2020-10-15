Tales of Vesperia and Age of Empires III are among 5 new titles on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass for PC has added five new games to its library today, and there's a bit of something for everyone. Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition launches on the service as of October 15, and while Alistair reckons it "doesn't feel very definitive" it's probably worth a look if you harbour fond memories of the original.

Elsewhere, JRPG epic Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has also been added, a spit and polish version of the original PlayStation 3 exclusive. Fans of the series often cite it as the best Tales Of... game, so it's probably worth dumping fifty-odd hours into.

Three brilliant indies are also added: Heave Ho, Katana Zero and The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse. Katana Zero is a particular highlight, with Lauren writing in her review: "Thoughtfully-designed levels and versatile combat abilities make Katana Zero worthy of a rewind despite cookie-cutter characters."

As for games that have left the service, there's five of 'em: Felix the Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV Re-Elected and State of Mind. Later this month, on October 30, Tacoma, The Red Strings Club and The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game will also leave the service.