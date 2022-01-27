Taiko no Tatsujin is finally out on PC, but it's currently unplayable

Audio player loading…

Taiko no Tatsujin got its first official PC release today on PC Game Pass and the Microsoft Store—not that anyone would know thanks to Bandai Namco's shocking lack of marketing. It's a fantastic rhythm game series and one of my personal favourites. Don't be rushing to your desks to give it a whirl just yet though, as the game is currently unplayable for those on PC.

There appears to be a sight hiccup somewhere between the Xbox app and Taiko itself, failing to recognise that you're signed in with a Microsoft account. It's throwing up an error on the title screen, not letting you advance until you've signed in—except you have to be signed in to boot the game up via Game Pass. You also can't confirm in-game that you're signed in, because you need to get past the title screen to do that. The whole thing is a bit of a stalemate.

Both the Bandai Namco Europe Twitter and the official Japanese Taiko page have acknowledged that there's an issue. "We are currently looking into a fix, and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," Bandai Namco tweeted. "Thank you for your understanding." It's a frustrating oversight, one that further dampens what little fanfare Taiko on PC has received. No timeline on the fix yet, but hopefully it'll be soon so I can tell you all to go and play it.