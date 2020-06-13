Popular

System Shock remake trailer shows us more of Citadel Station

By

A new gameplay trailer was shown off during the Guerrilla Collective stream.

We got another look at the System Shock remake during the Guerrilla Collective stream today. The trailer takes us on a quick tour of Citadel Station, which has seen better days. Check it out above. 

Nightdive Studios crowdfunded the remake for $1.3 million, promising to capture the original horror romp but freshening it up. It's been a meandering journey, though, with Nightdive pausing development in 2018 and then starting over

The remake has made good progress since then, however, and you can see for yourself by downloading the demo on Steam and GOG. It's an alpha build, but it's already looking very promising.

Fraser Brown
