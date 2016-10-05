Syberia 3 has been delayed into 2017

Microids announced the point-and-click adventure Syberia 3 in 2012, saying that it would be out sometime in 2014, or maybe 2015. That eventually became 2016—December 1, to be specific—but today the studio said that date isn't going to work out either.

"After the unprecedented excitement we have seen for this game, we decided to bring even more depth to Kate Walker’s new adventure," Microids vice president Elliot Grassiano said in a statement. "We are aware that fans around the world are eager to embody Kate Walker again but we need additional time to provide them with an adventure that can live up to their expectations in this fascinating universe.”

"I am obviously disappointed that Syberia 3 is delayed because we would like to release our games as soon as the storyline is written, but I'm also relieved that Microïds has taken the decision to postpone the game's launch because it is essential to offer players the best gaming experience possible," Syberia creator Benoit Sokal added. "We decided to add even more cinematics to this new fiction, more optional narrative sequences as well as new languages for the voice-over, which represents considerable work for team."

Syberia 3 is now slated for release sometime in the first quarter of 2017. It will be fully dubbed in French, Russian, Polish and German, with subtitles in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Czech, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, and simplified and traditional Chinese, and feature a soundtrack by Inon Zur, whose previous work includes Fallout 4 and Dragon Age. It's available for pre-purchase, for $40/£30, on Steam.

