Surrealist stealth game Tangiers will let you collect conversations, hurl them at enemies

I don't know where Tangiers has been hiding, but I'm glad it's finally emerged from the shadows of its stark industrial environment to show off its first teaser trailer, because it's a doozy. Inspired by literature (William Burroughs, JG Ballard), art (the DADA movement) and music (Throbbing Gristle, Cabaret Voltaire) as much as Thief, Andalusian Games' abstract, surrealist stealth game has the artistic ambition to match its beautiful fractured world. According to the Facebook page , that world will literally change depending on how you play - "play disruptively and the world fractures, deforms". You will also be able to acquire "discarded conversations, hurling worlds down the street to distract your enemies, to give you a split second to slip past." I've hurled some words, and that trailer, beneath the break.

There's not much to go on at the moment - the game's not expected to be finished until mid-2014 - but Tangiers will feature an open-ended landscape in which you'll be "uncovering and breaking the secrets of lost civilizations." It sounds, frankly, fantastic, but we obviously won't know how it plays until a little further down the line. Until then, here's our first glimpse of Tangiers: