Surgeon Simulator 2013 gets heartstoppingly real with Rift support

Turns out that the produce-delivering Euro Truck Simulator 2 isn't the only sim stepping into the super-serious world of fully-realized 3D. Game jam success Surgeon Simulator 2013 is the next big thing to provide Oculus Rift support, allowing you to take the frighteningly real, pulsing lives of patients into your hands.

According to Bossa Studios, heart transplant surgery is also now aided along by support for the Razer Hydra, though something tells me that the peripheral's promised hyper-precise controls aren't going to make your feeble doctor hands any less shaky. It's pretty much guaranteed that the combination of the Hydra and the Rift will make surgery 110 percent more hilarious, though, so let's hope this unsettling technology never makes it to real doctors' surgeries.

If you'll be at Rezzed in the UK this June 22 and 23, you'll be able to tinker with the new build there. Otherwise, it comes to the rest of us "very soon."