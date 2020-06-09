Summer of Pride 2020 Steam Sale features big deals on queer-positive games

The Summer of Pride 2020 Steam sale is now underway, with discounts of up to 80 percent on queer-positive games including Outer Wilds (which will launch in the midst of the sale, on June 18), Gone Home, Tacoma, and more.

Unsurprisingly, the sale is indie-focused, but there's a lot of good stuff in here. Along with the above, better-known games in the bunch include include:

And if you prefer to buy in bulk, a pair of Queer Games Bundles are also available, Bundle 1 here, and Bundle 2 here.

"We want everyone experience the range of diversity bubbling just below the surface of gaming, whether that’s by getting hands-on with the games or watching a beautiful array of diverse streamers find pieces of themselves in the works of queer developers," said Cade Peterson, CEO of Read Only Memories: Neurodiver developer MidBoss, which organized the Summer of Pride event.

"Spotlighting creators and media with positive LGBTQ+ representation in characters and storylines saves lives by showing queer youths they are not alone."

The Summer of Pride 2020 Steam Sale runs until June 25. Along with the sale, Midboss is also hosting a wider Summer of Pride event featuring daily streamers raising funds for Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project, and GaymerX, and another sale scheduled for June 20-30 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Full details are up at summerofpride.tv.