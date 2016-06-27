Popular

Street Fighter V gets Balrog later this week

By

New playable character announced at CEO 2016.

Balrog, arguably the angriest Street Fighter to ever street fight, will join the Street Fighter V roster on July 1, Capcom announced at CEO 2016 today. It was also confirmed that Ibuki, previously confirmed in her own trailer, will roll out at the same time this Friday, as will a new cinematic story mode.

Urien and Juri are also forthcoming, as the below trailer will prove, but there's not yet a firm release window for their rollout. Check out the new, improved, much angrier Balrog in the trailer below.

Shaun Prescott

