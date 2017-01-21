Street Fighter announcements planned for E3 or Comic-Con

2017 marks Street Fighter's 30th anniversary, and if series producer Yoshinori Ono is to be believed, Capcom has some plans in the works for the fighting series' big birthday.

Ono told IGN that we should expect "one or two surprises" around E3 or San Diego Comic-Con. We know that the developer plans to release new characters for Street Fighter V in 2017, but it would be surprising if the announcement Ono is referring to is one of those characters.

Ultra Street Fighter 2 was recently announced for Nintendo Switch and is said to "kick off" the 30th anniversary celebration, so maybe we'll see a port of that on PC? The word "surprises" makes it sound like it could be something completely new, however. Nothing has been confirmed, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

One Capcom fighting game that you can expect on PC this year is Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. The latest crossover comes with 2v2 matches, as opposed to the series' trademark 3v3 bouts. Characters confirmed so far include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Morrigan, Ryu, and Mega Man X.