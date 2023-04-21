Street Fighter 6 isn't out yet but it's already announced its first 4 DLC characters

By Mollie Taylor
Capcom has dropped its Year 1 character releases.

Street Fighter 6 Year 1 characters A.K.I., Rashid, Ed and Akuma.
Capcom premiered its final Street Fighter 6 showcase on April 20, giving us a further look into the fighting game's various modes and surprising us with a demo—albeit one that PC gamers have to wait an extra week (opens in new tab) to play. The game may still be six weeks away but the developer has already unveiled the first four DLC characters who will be added to the roster over the coming year.

Returning characters Rashid, Ed and Akuma are joined by newcomer A.K.I., and will release one by one between this summer and next spring. There's not much else we know about each character right now. They'll be folded into Street Fighter 6's World Tour story mode though, so our custom characters can pick up some of their moves and learn a bit of each one's backstory.

No word on how monetising DLC fighters will work in Street Fighter 6, either. There'll no doubt be your standard season pass and the option to individually purchase each fighter. Street Fighter 5 had an interesting system, however, where you could (very slowly) grind out a large amount of in-game currency to purchase seasonal characters. You wouldn't be able to nab all five seasons' worth of characters with it, but it was an intriguing alternative to grabbing your wallet.

Street Fighter 6 is set to launch on June 2, with a singleplayer-focused demo arriving on PC on April 26. You can peep each DLC character and their release window below.

Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC characters 

  • Rashid – Summer 2023 
  • A.K.I – Autumn 2023  
  • Ed – Winter/Early 2024
  • Akuma – Spring 2024
