Street Fighter 5 gets tentative release window

A blog post on Capcom's site has revealed a preliminary release aim for Street Fighter 5 with the words "everyone is fired up for Street Fighter V coming to the PS4 and PC next Spring".

The statement, spotted by Gamespot, has since been taken down and the following caveat offered by Capcom. “The date that was listed on Capcom Unity was just a tentative release time and no official announcements have been made regarding the release of Street Fighter V”.

Spring 2016 is a long way off, which means we can expect a long trickle of fighter reveals like the recent Nash announcement. When it eventually arrives we'll be able to fight in cross-platform duels with Playstation 4 owners. There will be a big beta test, the "largest and most ambitious online beta program in franchise history" no less, but Capcom has yet to accidentally leak the date for that. Hopefully it won't be too long before we're digging out the office arcade sticks again.