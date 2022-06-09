Street Fighter 2 is free on Steam to celebrate a new trove of Capcom reissues

Audio player loading…

Before there was Street Fighter 6, 5, 4, and 3, there was Street Fighter 2. It was an astonishing success on its arcade release in 1991, and is arguably the reason the series still exists today. If you're not among the millions who have played it, here's good news: the original arcade version of Street Fighter 2 is free on Steam right now.

It's part of Capcom Arcade Stadium, which is basically a free container app allowing you to purchase a range of Capcom arcade classics in separate themed packs. Normally, you only get 1943 -The Battle of Midway for free with it, but if you head over to Steam and add this bundle to your account , you'll get Capcom Arcade Stadium with Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior unlocked for free.

This is well-timed for two reasons: Street Fighter 6 is coming in 2023, and this week Capcom has detailed it quite extensively, revealing its real-time commentary and open world features, as well as Guile's hair care routine .

The other reason is that Capcom announced the full game lineup for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium today, which releases on July 22. As the name implies, this is a sequel to Capcom Arcade Stadium, and like the original, it's a free container app that lets you purchase all 32 games as a bundle, or each piecemeal. Here's the game list:

1943 Kai - Midway Kaisen -

A.K.A. BLOCK BLOCK

A.K.A. KNIGHTS OF THE ROUND

A.K.A. MAGIC SWORD

A.K.A. THE KING OF DRAGONS

A.K.A. VAMPIRE SAVIOR - The Lord Of Vampire -

BLACK TIGER

Capcom Sports Club

DARKSTALKERS - The Night Warriors -

ECO FIGHTERS

Gan Sumoku

Hissatsu Buraiken

HYPER DYNE SIDE ARMS

HYPER STREET FIGHTER II - The Anniversary Edition -

LAST DUEL

MEGAMAN 2 - THE POWER FIGHTERS -

MEGAMAN - THE POWER BATTLE -

NIGHT WARRIORS - Darkstalkers’ Revenge -

Pnickies

Rally 2011 LED STORM

SATURDAY NIGHT SLAM MASTERS

SAVAGE BEES

SONSON

STREET FIGHTER

STREET FIGHTER ALPHA 2

STREET FIGHTER ALPHA 3

Street Fighter Alpha - Warriors’ Dreams -

SUPER GEM FIGHTER - MINI MIX -

SUPER PUZZLE FIGHTER II TURBO

The Speed Rumbler

THREE WONDERS

Tiger Road