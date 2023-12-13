Streamers, we're giving away a Loupedeck Live S stream controller and Streamlabs Ultra subscription

By PC Gamer
published

We've teamed up with Loupedeck and Streamlabs for a giveaway that will take any streaming setup to the next level.

Loupedeck x PC Gamer giveaway header with a Loupedeck console on a desk.
(Image credit: Loupedeck)

We've joined forces up with Loupedeck and Streamlabs for a mighty streaming giveaway. We'll be handing out a Loupedeck Live S customizable livestream controller and a full year's Streamlabs Ultra subscription to one lucky winner. 

The Loupedeck Live S is what we often call a desktop thingumajig, or more accurately a swiss-army knife for shortcuts. It's essentially a custom console made up of buttons and dials that sits on your desk and offers access to key functions on a per-app basis. It's a great solution for streamers, as a way to adjust your stream on-the-fly, but you can also access swift shortcuts for podcast, video editing, and a heap of other applications.

A Streamlabs Ultra subscription  takes care of the software side of things. It comes with access to premium features across all of their premium creator apps, which cover live streaming, podcasting, recording, editing, sharing short-form content and more.

Combined these two products represent a serious upgrade for any streamer. One lucky winner will take home both. 

To enter to win, follow the steps below:

Giveaway on Gleam.io

Make sure to follow all of the instructions so that your entry is valid.

Good luck!

PC Gamer
PC Gamer

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article! PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games—starting in 1993 with the magazine, and then in 2010 with this website you're currently reading. We have writers across the US, UK and Australia, who you can read about here.

See comments