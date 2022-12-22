The 2022 Steam Winter Sale is live

Audio player loading…

2022 is winding down and the bomb cyclone is spinning up, and that means the most wonderful time of the year is finally here: The Steam Winter Sale (opens in new tab) is live!

The 2022 Steam Winter Sale features deep discounts on all kinds of games, the best of which we'll be rounding up in a recommendation post that should be up soon. (The sale just started, you know. These things take time.)

But that's not the only thing going on. There will also be deals on various bits of digital goodies in the Steam Points Shop (opens in new tab), and the traditional free festive stickers—also digital, for the record—that will be up for grabs throughout the sale.

The end of the year on Steam also signals the start of voting in the annual Steam Awar (opens in new tab)ds. Voting is live now and will remain open until 9 am PT/12 pm ET on January 3.

Here are the 2022 nominees, spread across 11 mostly-familiar categories:

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

VR Game of the Year

Bonelab

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galctic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer 3

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Power Wash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Brotato

Marvel Snap

The 2022 Steam Winter Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 5, 2023. It's the big one, but as always, we strongly recommend that you shop around before you push the button: GOG (opens in new tab), Epic (opens in new tab), and Humble (opens in new tab) are having very nice holiday sales of their own, so you might as well be sure you're getting the best deal you can.

And if you saw something in the Winter Sale trailer up above that looks cool and want to know what it's all about, here's the full lowdown on every game that appeared, in order of appearance: