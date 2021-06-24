The Steam Summer Sale has begun

The annual event we know and love as the Steam Summer Sale is now underway. As always, there are discounts on thousands of games, while the Points Shop inventory has been updated with new profile bundles featuring animated backgrounds, mini-profiles, avatars, and color schemes.

There's also something new this year: The chance to "Forge Your Fate" through a series of 14 themed micro-adventures scattered throughout the sale—sort of like a "Choose Your Own Adventure" embedded within a Steam sale. Each one you complete will get you an animated sticker, and if you collect 'em all you'll also score a new badge that will let you spiff up your user profile, earn Steam XP, and maybe—if you really stick to it—make a challenge for the "world's most expensive Steam profile." (Probably not, though.)

It's a tradition for Steam sales, especially the big ones like the summer spectacular, to get off to a rocky start as masses of people crash the gates to get a look at the deals. Once that initial tumult has passed, we'll share some recommendations on where you might like to sink your money, and maybe offer a tip or two on those exciting adventures. (No promises on that front, though.)

The 2021 Steam Summer Sale is live now and runs until July 8.