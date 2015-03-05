Steam sale discounts over 50 games coming to SteamOS

Retrieve your money piles and prepare to toss them at your screen, because Steam has yet another sale, this time celebrating all the titles confirmed to support SteamOS.

Highlights include Civilization V for $7.49 and The Witcher 2 for $3.99, but you can also pre-order Magicka 2 and Pillars of Eternity a bit cheaper than usual.

Valve has had a huge GDC: in addition to confirmation that Steam Machines will hit later this year, we've seen the company's Vive VR headset, Source 2, Steam Link, as well as what appears to be the final iteration of the Steam Controller. Our money piles are rapidly depleting.