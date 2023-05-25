Every PC game announcement from PlayStation's 2023 summer showcase

We got an appetizer of announcements to unofficially kick off the summer showcase schedule this week with Sony's summer State of Play event. Thanks to its interest in getting more games on PC, nearly the entire show was full of things for us to anticipate. Except Spider-Man 2—we'll be playing it eventually, but it's hard to say when.

Sony called in a lot of third-party developers, so we got to see them show off an Assassin's Creed: Mirage trailer from Ubisoft, multiple trailers from Bungie, Alan Wake 2, Helldivers 2, and Dragon's Dogma 2. It was a lot of "two"s. Read on to see trailers for all the games confirmed to be coming to PC from the show and when they're expected to turn up on our platform.

Fairgames

What is it? A heist FPS, the first game from Haven Studios.

When does it come to PC? Release window unknown, but definitely coming to PC and PS5.

Helldivers 2

What is it? A co-op third-person shooter.

When does it come to PC? In 2023.

Immortals of Aveum

What is it? A very quippy first-person action game with superpowers.

When does it come to PC? July 20, 2023.

Ghostrunner 2

What is it? A cyberpunk first-person action sequel.

When does it come to PC? In 2023.

Phantom Blade Zero

What is it? An action RPG "blending Chinese martial arts and steampunk"

When does it come to PC? Release window unknown, but definitely coming to Steam and the Epic Store.

Sword of the Sea

What is it? The next beautiful adventure from Abzu and The Pathless developers.

When does it come to PC? Based on Giant Squid's past two games, it will probably arrive on PC a few years after its PS5 launch, though that release window is unknown.

The Talos Principle 2

What is it? A long-in-the-works sequel to Croteam's first-person puzzler.

When does it come to PC? In 2023.

Neva

What is it? An emotional platforming adventure about a woman and wolf cub.

When does it come to PC? In 2024.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

What is it? The long-rumored remake of MGS3.

When does it come to PC? Release window unknown.

Towers of Aghasba

What is it? An open world fantasy settlement builder with sky whales.

When does it come to PC? In 2024.

Alan Wake 2

What is it? A first gameplay trailer for Remedy's action-adventure sequel.

When does it come to PC? October 17, 2023.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

What is it? A first gameplay trailer for the next Assassin's Creed.

When does it come to PC? October 12, 2023.

Revenant Hill

What is it? A cozy but spooky-looking new adventure from the creators of Night In The Woods.

When does it come to PC? Release window unknown, but definitely coming to PC.

Street Fighter 6

What is it? A new story trailer for Street Fighter 6

When does it come to PC? June 2.

Ultros

What is it? A psychedelic platformer from new studio Hadoque.

When does it come to PC? In 2024.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

What is it? New character trailer for the co-op action Granblue game by PlatinumGames and Cygames.

When does it come to PC? Winter, 2023.

Dragon's Dogma 2

What is it? A first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Capcom's action-RPG.

When does it come to PC? Release window unknown but it's definitely coming to PC.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

What is it? A teaser trailer for the next major Destiny 2 expansion.

When does it come to PC? Of course, but release date isn't known. Bungie has a showcase event planned for August 22.

Marathon

What is it? The return of Bungie's '90s FPS, coming back as an extraction shooter.

When does it come to PC? Release window is unknown but it's definitely coming to PC.

Concord

What is it? A teaser trailer for new PvP FPS from new studio Firewalk Studios.

When does it come to PC? In 2024.

Spider-Man 2

What is it? An 11-minute video of new Spider-Man 2 gameplay.

When does it come to PC? Eventually, it launches first on PS5 in Autumn, 2023.