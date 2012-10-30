Ambitious indie survival shooter, StarForge, hits IndieGoGo

It's been a while since we checked in with StarForge, the crazy ambitious indie project that lets you base jump from orbit onto a procedurally generated planet full of evil worms. It's got procedurally generated guns, physics-driven parkour and deformable terrain. You can also build structures that will stand and fall based on tech that analyses stress points in the house you're building so if you're thinking "there's no way the worms will get me when I finish my vast upside-down pyramid" that's sadly not going to work.

It's okay. I have something good to ease that disappointment. It's a new video from the developers showing off StarForge's impressive tech. They've quit their jobs to work on StarForge full time and started an IndieGoGo drive to secure a bit of funding. They're also seeking approval to get StarForge on Steam through Greenlight . There's even a demo available . If you like what you see, give them a click.

Anyhow that's enough from me. I'm not a man to stand in the way of an orbital quad-chainsaw jousting match. JOUST AWAY, GENTLEMEN.