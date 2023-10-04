Starfield mod lets you loot corpses down to their undies just like Skyrim and Fallout 4

Back in the good old days of Bethesda RPGs (and I'm talking about Oblivion, Skyrim, and the Fallout games) when you killed a fool you could loot them of all their stuff. And I mean everything! Not just weapons and cash, but outfits, pieces of armor, helmets, hats, and dignity. When you looted a dead enemy in those games, you left behind nothing but a corpse in its underwear.

To the disappointment of many, Starfield works a bit differently. You can sometimes get a helmet or spacesuit off a dead foe, but usually when you loot someone you just come away with their weapons, maybe some credits or aid items, and perhaps a few other odds and ends. That can be a bummer if you ice someone who's got some nice clothes or a spacesuit you'd really like to wear or sell.

Now there's a fix for that, courtesy of Modder jedijosh920. As you can see in the video above, the Classic NPC Loot System mod brings back that old timey goodness of taking absolutely everything from a corpse's inventory, including clothing, spacesuits, hats, and helmets. Finally, you can feel like you're the true hero of a Bethesda RPG by leaving a trail of nearly-naked bodies in your wake. The only real downside is you're gonna wind up overencumbered even more often than you already do.

The mod requires another of jedijosh920 mods to get running, the Jedi's Starfield Script Hook , which sounds like it should play friendly with Starfield's Script Extender if you're already using that for other mods. The modder is also working on some future improvements—currently if you come across a pre-existing corpse they won't be fully lootable, and the mod may cause some glitches with display mannequins.