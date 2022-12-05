Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam page leaks and then deletes March release date, system requirements

Audio player loading…

There's been a lot of speculation that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab), the sequel to the 2019 hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, would be released sometime before March 31, 2023. That now appears to be confirmed, as the Steam page has leaked the release date as a very specific March 16, 2023.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page has been up since July, but the release date was only a vague "coming soon" until earlier today, when the specific date was posted. The Steam page also listed other details, including the new game setting and expanded gameplay options, a deluxe edition of the game with various cosmetic bonuses included, and of course some pre-purchase bonus cosmetics. The game is not actually available for pre-purchase yet, however, just wishlisting.

"This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness," the Steam page said. "Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

"No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him."

Jedi: Fallen Order's "cinematic combat" will be bolstered with new Force abilities and lightsaber fighting styles, while new and familiar planets with larger areas to explore will offer "more to discover off the beaten path, [and] players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards."

The Steam page also lists system requirements:

The Minimum Padawan:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 130 GB available space

: 130 GB available space Sound Card : Sound card not required.

: Sound card not required. Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

The Recommended Master:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 130 GB available space

: 130 GB available space Sound Card : Sound card not required.

: Sound card not required. Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

Coincidentally or not, Geoff Keighley tweeted shortly after the leak that the first Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer will be revealed on December 8 at The Game Awards. I wonder if anything else will be announced too?

Very excited to share with the world the first gameplay and look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during #TheGameAwards on Thursday.Stig and the team at @Respawn are building an incredible game and you’ll see lots of it in just a few days! pic.twitter.com/1Gt2TTmpnIDecember 5, 2022 See more

The expectation that Jedi: Survivor would be out before the end of March was prompted by EA's investors call in November 2021, when the company said it planned to release a "major IP (opens in new tab)" before that date. EA had previously confirmed that Jedi: Survivor would be out sometime in 2023, and other rumors had claimed a March 2023 release date. Given the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the whole Star Wars thing overall, I too think it's fair to say that Jedi: Survivor qualifies as a "major IP."

Of course, this isn't 100% official yet, and in fact within an hour of the details being posted on Steam, it was all taken down: The page has now reverted to its "coming soon" state. I've reached out to EA for comment and will update if I receive a reply.