Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a Steam page and a potential release date

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally has a Steam page (opens in new tab), reaffirming that the sequel to 2019's Soulsy Metroidvania will come "soon" in 2023. Players that can't wait to get their hands on Cal Kestis' next collection of ponchos can wishlist the game now.

Apart from that, the page is remarkably sparse. The system requirements only say that you'll need a 64-bit processor and operating system, and the videos and screenshots are all stuff we've seen before. We don't even get details on Cal's heavily anticipated new beard (opens in new tab). The plot description only promises a tale in which our hero "must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit" while dealing with the ramifications of "being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy".

However, recent leaks from Sony's walled garden suggest that Jedi: Survivor is set for a March release date (opens in new tab) on PlayStation. Given that Fallen Order released simultaneously on PC and consoles, it's likely that this also gives us a clue as to when we can expect the game to land on our shores.

We rather liked Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, giving it 73% in our review (opens in new tab) and praising the Soulsy lightsaber combat, calling it a "fun, straightforward holiday adventure". Here's hoping the sequel lets us step into the shoes of someone a bit more exciting than old Cal (opens in new tab) at some point, though.