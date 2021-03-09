Stadia exclusive Super Bomberman R Online is coming to PC

According to a listing on the ESRB website, Super Bomberman R Online will break its lonely Google Stadia exclusivity and launch for PC. The game was basically a re-release of the original Super Bomberman R , which is already available on Steam, though it added a 64 player Bomberman-style battle royale mode.

In addition to the large number of players competing, the Battle 64 mode also mirrors the battle royale shrinking map format: players are randomly plonked onto one of a series of interconnected areas, with each of these areas gradually closing down. Another unique offering is Crowd Play, which lets players join a streamer’s match on-the-fly. Elsewhere, the Standard competitive mode now supports up to 16 players rather than eight.

The original Super Bomberman R was a launch title for Nintendo Switch, before launching on PC in 2018. It didn’t fare particularly well with reviewers, and the version on Steam is damn pricey for a Bomberman game, but for some people that won’t matter: it’s Bomberman.