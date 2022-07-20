Spider-Man Remastered reveals PC system requirements and special features

Sony revealed in June that the big PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man would finally be coming to PC (opens in new tab) in August. It was a big deal (opens in new tab), although the announcement was short on technical detail, saying only that the remastered version will include "additional standard PC-specific features such as adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections." More features and details were promised for later, though, and today is the day: Insomniac has released detailed system requirements and a new trailer showcasing all the new PC-specific features.

One of the most noteworthy additions to the PC version of Spider-Man, for those with the hardware to handle it, is a new, higher-quality mode for ray-traced reflections "that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime." Nvidia DLSS and DLAA are also supported, as are 21:9, 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor display setups.

"Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options," Insomniac said (opens in new tab). "These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes."

The game will also support adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response via PlayStation DualSense controllers, and fully customizable mouse-and-keyboard and Steam Input controls will also be available. Achievement and cloud saves will be offered on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and "multiple accessibility features" will be included as well.

As for what sort of rig you'll need to make the magic happen, you can actually get away with a fairly low-end system, although you probably won't want to. It is notable that Insomniac is recommending 16GB of RAM to play at your standard 1080p/60fps, which is a bigger ask than normal but becoming increasingly common (opens in new tab):

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Minimum (720p, 30 fps)

Graphic presets: Very low

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75GB HDD

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps)

Graphic presets: Medium

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75GB SSD

Very High (4K, 60 fps)

Graphic presets: Very High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing (1440p, 60 fps or 4K, 30 fps)

Graphic presets: High, Ray Tracing High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K, 60 fps)

Graphic presets: High, Ray Tracing Very High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM:32GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75GB SSD

Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC on August 12 on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). Pre-purchasing (because let's be honest, a lot of you are going to) will net you early unlocks for three Spider-Man suits and a Spider-Drone combat gadget, plus five bonus skill points to spend on "Spidey upgrades."